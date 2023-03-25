July 15, 1928—March 5, 2023

LONGVIEW—Mary Samagaio was 94 years old when she passed away March 5, 2023 in Longview, WA. She was born to Victorino and Maria de Jesus Borges on July 15, 1928 in Praia de Vitoria, Terceira Azores Portugal.

Mary was married to Germano, the love of her life, for 66 years. Mary and her husband immigrated to the United States in 1966 and settled in Kalama, WA with their eight children. Mary was a very talented sewer and embroiderer and worked in the garment industry sewing bathing suits and activewear.

Mary loved to play bingo and traveling, especially to Reno where she was always a “lucky lady”. She enjoyed crocheting, and created several beautiful doilies and bed covers for family and friends. She was an amazing cook and loved to bake homemade Portuguese bread every Sunday. Her greatest joy was her children and she treasured spending time with them and their families.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, and a young daughter. She is survived by her eight children, 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023 at Longview Memorial Park, followed by light refreshments and a celebration of Mary’s life in the Hospitality Room at Longview Memorial Park.