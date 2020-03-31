Mary Rauch

Mary Sue Herrick Rauch passed away March 15, 2020, at Canterbury Gardens in Longview, Wash. Mary Sue was born September 27, 1935 at Cowlitz County General Longview, Wash., to Marion Herrick and Alethia Sue Herrick. Mary Sue graduated from Kelso High School in 1954. She married William (Bill) J. Dunn on October 9, 1955. They had three children. Mary Sue married Robert (Bob) L. Rauch, on December 31, 1962 and they had two children. Mary Sue had a full, productive and happy life. Robert and she raised their children in Rainier, Ore., where Mary Sue would cook large meals that fed her children and their friends. those friends also called Mary Sue, mom. Mary Sue enjoyed canning the produce that Bob grew in their garden and cooking the elk and deer Bob hunted. She loved decorating and cooking for her family for the holidays and special occasions. Mary Sue had many hobbies; sewing, knitting, crocheting, crafts, collecting rocks and blue glass. Mary Sue was an avid reader and love spending her evenings reading sitting next to her husband Bob. Mary Sue loved her family with all her heart and was kind and friendly to everyone she met. Mary Sue is survived by her loving and devoted husband Robert (Bob) Rauch, SR, her six children; Wallace Dunn, Kenneth Dunn, and Tamera Dunn-Clark, Robert (Rob) Rauch, Jr., Daniel Rauch, and Shane Dunn-Rauch. Her daughter-in-law’s: Gina Dunn and Diana Dunn. Her twelve grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. Mary Sue was preceded in death by her parents, sister Charlene Robinson, brothers Robert Herrick, Mark Herrick, James “Jim” (Priscilla) Herrick Bill Aldridge, and son-in-law Leslie (John) Clark, grandson Daniel Rauch, Jr. and great grandson Tyler Sprague-Rauch. Mary Sue was loved very much and will be greatly missed, but she will always be with us forever in our hearts and memories. Service will be announced at a later date.