August 6, 1938—July 11, 2020

Mary Lucille Berry passed away July 11, 2020 in Longview Washington with her family. She was the widow of James Junior Berry, married 49 years.

A memorial will be held on July 25 at the Longview Bible Baptist Church in Longview at 1:00pm.

Mary was born in Coolige Arizona in 1938. She was the daughter of Joe and Ruby Smith. She is survived by her sister Goldie Neal and brother Jimmy Smith. She was proceeded in death by her sister Sara Francis Jenkins and Joella Smith, two brothers Lee Nelson Smith, Plez Gilmore Smith and one stepson Gary Duane Berry.

Mary leaves four sons; Micheal Wayne Berry, Ricky Lee Berry, Edward Keith Berry and Kevin Timothy Berry, 20 grandkids, and 14 great grandkids.

She graduated from Coalinga High School, California in 1956. She earned an Associate of Business Degree from Merritt Davis College in Salem Oregon. Her varied jobs included; accountant, store clerk, medical receptionist and long haul truck driver.

She was very committed to her faith and a devoted member of her church. Mary was the Matriarch of the Berry family. Her unconditional love will be greatly missed.

