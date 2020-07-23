August 6, 1938—July 11, 2020
Mary Lucille Berry passed away July 11, 2020 in Longview Washington with her family. She was the widow of James Junior Berry, married 49 years.
A memorial will be held on July 25 at the Longview Bible Baptist Church in Longview at 1:00pm.
Mary was born in Coolige Arizona in 1938. She was the daughter of Joe and Ruby Smith. She is survived by her sister Goldie Neal and brother Jimmy Smith. She was proceeded in death by her sister Sara Francis Jenkins and Joella Smith, two brothers Lee Nelson Smith, Plez Gilmore Smith and one stepson Gary Duane Berry.
Mary leaves four sons; Micheal Wayne Berry, Ricky Lee Berry, Edward Keith Berry and Kevin Timothy Berry, 20 grandkids, and 14 great grandkids.
She graduated from Coalinga High School, California in 1956. She earned an Associate of Business Degree from Merritt Davis College in Salem Oregon. Her varied jobs included; accountant, store clerk, medical receptionist and long haul truck driver.
She was very committed to her faith and a devoted member of her church. Mary was the Matriarch of the Berry family. Her unconditional love will be greatly missed.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.