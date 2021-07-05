September 9, 1947 — June 26, 2021
Following a lengthy battle with Superficial Siderosis (SS) , Mary Louise (Agren) Mage, passed away peacefully at the age of 73 surrounded by family on June 26, 2021.
Mary was born to Walter and Norma Agren in Ryderwood, Wash. She grew up in Olequa, Wash., and graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1965.
She will be remembered warmly for her strength and courage, adventurous independent soul, love of the ocean and playful, childlike heart.
Mary is survived by her two children, Corey (Joy) Mage and Lori (Jen) Mage; brothers Emanuel (Jane) Agren, Leland Agren, and Glen Agren; and sister Karla Haywood.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Norma Agren.
A private graveside service will take place in July.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Mary Mage to Superficial Siderosis Research Alliance (SSRA).
Share your favorite memories of Mary on her tribute wall. http://www.cattermolefh.com/obituary/Mary-Mage
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.