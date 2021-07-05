 Skip to main content
Mary Louise (Agren) Mage
September 9, 1947 — June 26, 2021

Following a lengthy battle with Superficial Siderosis (SS) , Mary Louise (Agren) Mage, passed away peacefully at the age of 73 surrounded by family on June 26, 2021.

Mary was born to Walter and Norma Agren in Ryderwood, Wash. She grew up in Olequa, Wash., and graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1965.

She will be remembered warmly for her strength and courage, adventurous independent soul, love of the ocean and playful, childlike heart.

Mary is survived by her two children, Corey (Joy) Mage and Lori (Jen) Mage; brothers Emanuel (Jane) Agren, Leland Agren, and Glen Agren; and sister Karla Haywood.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Norma Agren.

A private graveside service will take place in July.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Mary Mage to Superficial Siderosis Research Alliance (SSRA).

https://ssra.livingwithss.com/giving/donate

Share your favorite memories of Mary on her tribute wall. http://www.cattermolefh.com/obituary/Mary-Mage

