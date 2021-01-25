April 10, 1934—January 20, 2021

Mary Lou Skeie, 86, of Kelso, Wash., was reunited with her beloved husband Gus on January 20, at home. Mary Lucille was born in Davenport, Iowa on April 10, 1934 to Lawrence and Lucille May. Her family moved to Longview in 1936 where she graduated from R.A. Long in 1952.

On a night out with a friend, she spotted a tall, handsome man across the dance floor and decided he was the love of her life. She married Gus on June 26, 1954 at St. Rose. They quickly started their family and moved often before landing in Castle Rock in 1962. They moved to their final home in Kelso in 1984.

She began working at Fibre in 1969, until her retirement from the box plant in 1990. She could often be seen at church, class luncheons and her family’s activities. She loved to travel. She and Gus spent months traveling the country in their motorhome. She never missed an opportunity to “take a tan”. She was incredibly generous with her love, her time and her cooking. She was always prepared to feed many because “you never know who might stop by”. Mary Lou was devoted to her Catholic faith. The Rosary was part of her daily routine as she prayed for her family and all others in need.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her loving husband Gus and her parents.