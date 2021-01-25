April 10, 1934—January 20, 2021
Mary Lou Skeie, 86, of Kelso, Wash., was reunited with her beloved husband Gus on January 20, at home. Mary Lucille was born in Davenport, Iowa on April 10, 1934 to Lawrence and Lucille May. Her family moved to Longview in 1936 where she graduated from R.A. Long in 1952.
On a night out with a friend, she spotted a tall, handsome man across the dance floor and decided he was the love of her life. She married Gus on June 26, 1954 at St. Rose. They quickly started their family and moved often before landing in Castle Rock in 1962. They moved to their final home in Kelso in 1984.
She began working at Fibre in 1969, until her retirement from the box plant in 1990. She could often be seen at church, class luncheons and her family’s activities. She loved to travel. She and Gus spent months traveling the country in their motorhome. She never missed an opportunity to “take a tan”. She was incredibly generous with her love, her time and her cooking. She was always prepared to feed many because “you never know who might stop by”. Mary Lou was devoted to her Catholic faith. The Rosary was part of her daily routine as she prayed for her family and all others in need.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her loving husband Gus and her parents.
She is survived by three siblings Pat Traweek, Larry (Leueen) May, and Don (Myrlene) May, her seven children Mike (Leanne) Skeie, Mark (Ann) Skeie, Kathy Oxford, Larry (Jan), Kenny, Jeff (Terri), Christopher, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family and beloved friends.
Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart in Kelso Wash., on Jan. 27 at 11:00 with a 10:30 rosary. Live stream available on Facebook. Viewing will be at Dahl’s in Kelso on Monday and Tuesday, 10-5.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Community Services or the American Diabetes Association.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.