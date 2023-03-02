May 25, 1931—Jan. 19, 2023

Mary Lou Salberg passed away on January 19, 2023. She was born in Sedro-Woolley, Washington to Frank and Edith Saville. The family moved to Kelso when Mary Lou entered the fourth grade at Washington School, the same school where she began her teaching career in 1969.

She graduated from Kelso High School in 1949 and maintained many friendships with her classmates at the monthly luncheons with the 49ers.

Mary Lou obtained her AA degree at Lower Columbia College. After her children entered school, she earned both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at Portland State University.

Starting her teaching career at the same school and grade level as when she came to Kelso was a thing of great pride to her. When Washington School closed down in 1978, she transferred to Butler Acres Elementary School until retiring in 1992.

Mary Lou developed a love for teaching aerospace and rocketry. She and her students would build rockets and launch them from the playground. She was instrumental in developing a college workshop in aerospace for other educators.

She served as KEA President for six years. Mary Lou took a leave of absence to go to China to teach English to young Chinese teachers in the 1990-1991 school year. Upon retirement, she worked for FEMA throughout the United States helping people recover from floods, earthquakes, and hurricanes. She was called out for eight different natural disasters.

Additionally, she volunteered as a docent at the County Historical Museum, worked with the FISH program, and tutored at the Longview Public Library’s literacy program. Most recently, she served as an officer of the retired teachers organization, and managed the scholarship process for graduating seniors.

Mary Lou loved to travel, having visited all the continents and seeing most of the Seven Wonders of the World. She enjoyed reading, playing card games, gardening and family.

Mary Lou is survived by her sister, Barbara Wagner of Austin, Texas and her children Rob (Janis), Pam Stewart, and Tim (Cindy). She was also blessed with six grandchildren: Jennifer (Charlie) Schuck, Jacob (Brandi) Stewart, Derrick (Kiela) Salberg, Brianna (Nick Warzyn) Salberg, Lauren Salberg and Alex Salberg. She has five great-grandchildren: Addison, Sawyer, and Maddox Schuck, and Griffin and Poppy Stewart. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Dorothy Foubert, of Columbia Falls, Montana and her son-in-law, Joe Stewart of Kelso.

At her request, no memorial service will be held. If you would like to make a donation in her honor, please donate to the Lower Columbia College Foundation.