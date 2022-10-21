Oct. 20, 1931 — Oct 16, 2022

Mary Lois Scott passed away peacefully October 16, 2022, just four days before her 91st birthday. She was born October 20th, 1931, in Longview, Washington, to Charles and Norma Elliott. Mary was raised in the Kelso community of Rose Valley where she attended elementary school and continued her education at Kelso High School.

On July 5, 1951, she married Edward C. Scott and moved to Rainier, Oregon. Mary worked as a postal clerk at the Rainier Post Office for 23 years before retiring in 1993. She loved her job and more so, loved the people she worked with and served.

Her hobbies included crocheting, quilting and reading. She also had a strong passion for gardening, canning and growing beautiful flowers. Mary enjoyed family gatherings and sharing her amazing meals. She also loved traveling in their RV.

Mary is survived by her brother. William Elliott of Rose Valley; sons Doug (Colleen) Scott and Mike Scott, and daughter Nancy (Mike) Thomas, all of Rainier; grandchildren Kelli Roulette, Brian Scott, Stacy Scott and Matt Thomas; seven great-grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward Scott, sister Gladys Williams; and grandson Jeremy Scott.

A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Groulx Family Mortuary in Rainier, Oregon. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Woodbine Cemetery in Rainier.