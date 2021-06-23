Mary Lewis earned graduate degrees from the University of Oregon and Syracuse University in New York State. She was awarded fellowships which allowed her to teach at the National College of Arts in Pakistan; in Woodbury, Conn.; and to work as a sculptor at the Oceanographic Museum in Newport, Ore.

Mary loved the outdoors and especially wildlife. Living in a forest next to the Columbia River she had a firsthand view of the thriving life around her which became the subject matter for many of her drawings and sculptures. Frogs, fish, birds, squirrels and plants provided some of the focal points for her work. Like a child’s wonder at Christmas, Mary marveled at the life around her and would give birth to those lifeforms by carving them into wood and stone. Those pieces are exhibited in The Grotto in Portland, Ore.; at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, churches, public gardens and sites from Connecticut and Boston to Sacramento, as well as homes throughout Oregon and Washington.