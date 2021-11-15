Mary Lee Furness-Rouse

Sept. 12, 1949 — Aug. 25, 2021

Mary L. Furness-Rouse, 71, passed away August 25, 2021, at home. She enjoyed traveling in her RV, going on beach trips with family, coin collecting, and attending car shows with her granddaughter. Mary was an animal lover and environmental steward.

She is survived by Orion Jay Furness Jr., brother; Tracie Driver, daughter; Linda Osborne, daughter-in-law; Pam Harnblad, sister; and Kat Osborne, granddaughter, U.S. Navy.

Mary was preceded in death by Orion and June Furness, parents; Joseph Furness, brother; Norman Driver, first husband; and Willard Rouse, second husband.

A private service was held at St. Rose Church. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent DePaul in Longview, Washington.