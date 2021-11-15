 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Lee Furness-Rouse
0 entries

Mary Lee Furness-Rouse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Lee Furness-Rouse

Sept. 12, 1949 — Aug. 25, 2021

Mary L. Furness-Rouse, 71, passed away August 25, 2021, at home. She enjoyed traveling in her RV, going on beach trips with family, coin collecting, and attending car shows with her granddaughter. Mary was an animal lover and environmental steward.

She is survived by Orion Jay Furness Jr., brother; Tracie Driver, daughter; Linda Osborne, daughter-in-law; Pam Harnblad, sister; and Kat Osborne, granddaughter, U.S. Navy.

Mary was preceded in death by Orion and June Furness, parents; Joseph Furness, brother; Norman Driver, first husband; and Willard Rouse, second husband.

A private service was held at St. Rose Church. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent DePaul in Longview, Washington.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Six ways to save money during the holiday season

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News