Mary K Wallingford ( Ray)
Mary K Wallingford ( Ray)

June 15, 1961—October 14, 2020

Mary K. Wallingford (Ray) of Kelso, passed away on October 14, 2020 in Tacoma, Wash.

Due to Covid-19, a cremation is planned. Mary is survived by son, Robert (Jaynie) Riley. Siblings Carl Wallingford, John Glovk, Tammy (Kenny) Vitale, Dawn (Jason) Davis, Sharyl Walton. In-laws, multiple nieces, nephews, step-children, extended family and grand children.

