Mary Joan Yokel

July 10, 1939 — Oct 4, 2021

Mary J. Yokel passed away October 4, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center in Longview.

She was born July 10, 1939, in Williston, North Dakota, to Leonard and Margaret (Breen) Culkins. The family moved to Idaho in 1942, then to the local Longview area in 1945. She often went by her middle name Joan or a nickname JoAnne.

JoAnne attended St. Rose School and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1957. Later that year, she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life Alvin J. Yokel, Jr. He preceded her in death last year after 63 wonderful years of marriage.

She was a homemaker who cherished taking care of her husband, children and grandchildren. JoAnne enjoyed spending time at the family’s campsite at Cowlitz Timber Trails. She also loved attending the children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, always proudly cheering them on. Among her other interests were long car rides, cooking and baking. Her baked beans recipe has been a family favorite for generations and has been a staple at family gatherings. JoAnne had a warm, giving spirit and was always the first to strike up a conversation or make anyone feel welcome.