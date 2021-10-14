Mary Joan Yokel

July 10, 1939 — Oct 4, 2021
Mary J. Yokel passed away October 4, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center in Longview.
She was born July 10, 1939, in Williston, North Dakota, to Leonard and Margaret (Breen) Culkins. The family moved to Idaho in 1942, then to the local Longview area in 1945. She often went by her middle name Joan or a nickname JoAnne.
JoAnne attended St. Rose School and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1957. Later that year, she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life Alvin J. Yokel, Jr. He preceded her in death last year after 63 wonderful years of marriage.
She was a homemaker who cherished taking care of her husband, children and grandchildren. JoAnne enjoyed spending time at the family’s campsite at Cowlitz Timber Trails. She also loved attending the children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, always proudly cheering them on. Among her other interests were long car rides, cooking and baking. Her baked beans recipe has been a family favorite for generations and has been a staple at family gatherings. JoAnne had a warm, giving spirit and was always the first to strike up a conversation or make anyone feel welcome.
JoAnne grew up with seven brothers and sisters. Stanley Culkins and Betty Garlick preceded her in death. She is survived by Leona King of Lacey; and Leland Culkins, Charlotte Marcotte, Lyle Culkins and Fran Vest all of Longview. She also is survived by three children in Longview/Kelso area: Greg (Tamie) Yokel, Terry (Mike) Mask, and Mary Yokel. She also was preceded in death by two granddaughters; and is survived by six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.