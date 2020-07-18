Mary Jo "Pilat" Anderson

In writing her obituary, it is impossible to fully encapsulate Mary Jo’s joyfilled life in just a few short paragraphs. Here are some of her passions, in no particular order: chocolate ice cream, red Mustang cars, Mt. St. Helens/Spirit Lake/YCamp, coffee, rocks/marbles, sparkly things and beaded necklaces. Square dancing, tap dancing, piano and singing in Sweet Adelines, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Going out to dinner (not cooking or cleaning) hiking, swimming, skiing, kids/dogs/homelife. Intellectual pursuits, curiosity about space and mathematics, wildlife, huckleberries and trilliums. Red wine, gardenias and holding hands with Mal.

Mary Jo worked hard with her family, loved them deeply and was the very definition of strength. She is survived by her husband Mal, son Joe, daughter Jeannie and grand daughters Blair, Kelly and Brittany (Anderson) Millen, as well as her brother Mike Pilat and sister Jean Muller. Our family would like to thank all the providers at Evergreen Hospice, friends and caregivers who treated us like family. All of these angels were instrumental in making Mary Jo’s life so joyful. We are so incredibly grateful for the beautiful life we shared with Mary Jo; we are heartbroken she has gone. There will be a small graveside service for Mary Jo on July 27, 2020 at 2pm at Cedar Lawns in Redmond, WA (with social distancing and masks). Cedar Lawns: 7200 180th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052. Times are difficult for gatherings, but we do hope to host a celebration of life for Mary Jo in the future.