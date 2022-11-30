Mary Helen Miller

Dec. 8, 1945—Oct. 28, 2022

Mary Helen peacefully passed away at home in Longview, WA. Her husband, James Miller was at her side.

Preceded in death by her parents, Don and Vivian Hammer.

Mary Helen cherished the fond memories of her younger years spending summers with her grandparents on their ranch in the Wallowa Mountains.

Mary Helen’s greatest love was her family; her daughter Darci Suttle, son James Miller, and granddaughters Morgan Suttle and Piper Miller.

Mary Helen had two brothers, Mike (Linda) and George Hammer, and sisters Lucy Love, Valoria Loveland, and Pam (Bob) Edwards.

Mary Helen’s obituary could never convey the full story of her life. She was loved and admired, she was truly the spirit of our family. Her life was a true love story.