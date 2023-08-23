Aug. 20, 1925—Aug. 3, 2023
PENDLETON, OR—Geri Williams of Pendleton OR., formerly of Longview, WA, passed away on August 3, 2023. Geri looked forward to reuniting with her beloved husband Earl Williams in Heaven.
Geri was born in Caruthersville, MO to Essie and George Brown. She was a devoted Christian and loved talking about her faith. Her children often referred to her as “Their Prayer Warrior”. Geri and Earl ran the “Two Clowns” drive-in in Longview, WA. for 31 years. She thoroughly loved all of their employee’s and were blessed to keep in touch with many of them throughout the years. After retiring they traveled a lot in their motorhome. In 1998 they moved to Pendleton to be close to their daughter Anita and son-in-law Phil Musgrove. Geri had a gift to never know a stranger and could talk to anyone, but most important wouldn’t forget a name. She faithfully sent cards to friends, loved ones and acquaintances for years upon end. She will be dearly missed and was the best Mom, Wife, Grandma and Friend.
Geri is preceded in death by her husband Earl and her son Don Williams and son-in-law Phil Musgrove. She is survived by her children; Bob Williams and wife Jan, Patti Powell and her husband Bill, Kay Prater and her husband David and Anita Musgrove, and her sister Betty Woolverton. She also has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.