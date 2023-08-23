Geri was born in Caruthersville, MO to Essie and George Brown. She was a devoted Christian and loved talking about her faith. Her children often referred to her as “Their Prayer Warrior”. Geri and Earl ran the “Two Clowns” drive-in in Longview, WA. for 31 years. She thoroughly loved all of their employee’s and were blessed to keep in touch with many of them throughout the years. After retiring they traveled a lot in their motorhome. In 1998 they moved to Pendleton to be close to their daughter Anita and son-in-law Phil Musgrove. Geri had a gift to never know a stranger and could talk to anyone, but most important wouldn’t forget a name. She faithfully sent cards to friends, loved ones and acquaintances for years upon end. She will be dearly missed and was the best Mom, Wife, Grandma and Friend.