Mary Genevieve “Genny” Kissinger

In 2011, Donald Kissinger preceded her in death after 51 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents Claude and Daisy Turner, Sisters Gail and Norma Jean, Brothers Gary and Gerald, and Grand-daughter Hope.

She was known for her humor, cooking, crafting, generosity, and shopping skills. For over 40 years she was one of the original members of her Tuesday night Bunko group. For several years, she was a member of a local Red Hat group and enjoyed wearing purple.

It was rare for her to miss any party, wedding, or shower she was invited to. Even when money was tight, she could pull together a dinner that would cost a fortune at restaurants. When relatives visited from out of town, she always had them for dinner. A distant relative who was the private chef for Mr. Hershey raved about the dinner she served him for many years after.