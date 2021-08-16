Mary Frances Harlan

Mary grew up in Kelso on Crescent Drive where she played outdoors all day with her sisters and the neighbor kids, only to be called home to dinner at dark. She loved children, anything blue, and butterflies. She was the first of four girls born to Marion L. Harlan (died in 2013) and Suzanne M. (Mason) Harlan (died in 2017).

Mary graduated from Kelso High School in 1972. She volunteered at the Thrift Shop at CAP and at the 1414 Club among many other organizations. She had a servant’s heart and enjoyed helping others. She exemplified this in her 32 years of AA. She loved all of her friends because of their sincerity, fellowship, and courage.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Melisa F. Graham of Oak Grove, Ore., whom she was immensely proud of; sisters Deborah Burns (Boyd), S. Marie Job, and Marilyn L. Brock (Bruce), all of Longview; aunt Fran Torres; six nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces and great-nephews; and many friends who continually gave her great joy.

As Mary was reaching the end of her journey, many witnessed her unwavering faith, gracious kindness, and unique sense of humor. Mary offered to pray for anyone with great enthusiasm. If you were her friend, you were her family.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at her church, Gloria Dei Lutheran, 402 Crawford St. Kelso, Wash., with pastor Elten Zerby officiating. A picnic luncheon will be served at her favorite place, Willow Grove Park directly afterward. All are welcome. Cards may be mailed to the family at 3500 S.E. Concord Road, No. 87, Oak Grove, OR 97267.