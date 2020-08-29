× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 27, 1932—August 9, 2020

Mary Ellen Robbins Kell was born March 27, 1932, to Robert B. and Laura (Woodworth) Robbins. On November 2, 1951 she married the love of her life Jesse L. Kell. Mary was devoted to Jesse and supported all of his endeavors, even when she wasn’t fully on board, and between the two of them we have many fabulous stories with which to reminisce during our family gatherings. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and no matter how busy she was, she would always find time to help or play.

She traveled to Singapore, Malaysia, Bali and Hawaii, in addition to many trips around the U.S. and Canada. She was really moved by the experience of the mission trips with her church to Cambodia, Romania and Thailand, and felt a special connection with the children.

She worked as a cabinet assembler for International Paper Co. for 20 years. Then she obtained her AA degree, became a CNA and developed close and caring relationships with the clients and families who she provided care for. We all remember her putting in a full day at work and then making sure everyone was fed and taken care of. She loved to prepare and preserve the bounty from their garden, and she was known for her wonderful dinner rolls. We were amused by her quirky culinary preferences, and we will never have a cup of “very hot” tea without thinking of her.