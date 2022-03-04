 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Ellen Kubi

  • 0

March 1, 1936 — Feb. 23, 2022

Mary Ellen Kubi, 85, of Longview, passed away February 23, 2022. She was born March 1, 1936. She was preceded in death by Vern L. Kubi, of Longview, Washington.

She worked as a security guard at Weyerhaeuser's main gate. She enjoyed time with family and playing cards and barbecuing.

She survived by her daughter, Randy Madison Kubi; two sons, Vance L. Kubi and Todd V. Kubi; five grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers; and a sister.

A memorial service will be held at noon Monday, March 7, 2022, at Longview Memorial Park.

We love you mom, grandma and great-grandma.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four reasons why you should be eating more pistachios

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News