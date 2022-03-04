March 1, 1936 — Feb. 23, 2022

Mary Ellen Kubi, 85, of Longview, passed away February 23, 2022. She was born March 1, 1936. She was preceded in death by Vern L. Kubi, of Longview, Washington.

She worked as a security guard at Weyerhaeuser's main gate. She enjoyed time with family and playing cards and barbecuing.

She survived by her daughter, Randy Madison Kubi; two sons, Vance L. Kubi and Todd V. Kubi; five grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers; and a sister.

A memorial service will be held at noon Monday, March 7, 2022, at Longview Memorial Park.

We love you mom, grandma and great-grandma.