June 8, 1930 — Oct. 24, 2021

Mary Elizabeth Peters Martin, age 91, of Clatskanie Oregon, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 24, 2021.

She was born on July 8, 1930, in South Bend, Indiana, the fifth of six children. After graduating from high school, she moved to San Diego, California, where she worked for the public school system. Mary loved nature and travel and while living in San Diego spent most of her free time traveling, hiking, backpacking, and skiing with her friends. One hiking adventure was of particular significance. Mary was a Sierra Club trip leader guiding a hike up Telescope Peak in Death Valley and it was during this trip she met her future husband, Vaughn, who was a participant in the hiking group. They were later married on January 26, 1965.

Mary loved animals and was a mom to many wonderful family dogs during her lifetime. She also loved spending time in the kitchen preparing delicious food and there always was a fabulous meal awaiting her family whether coming home from work, school, or outdoor adventures. She supported the local community volunteering with social services and assisting in school classrooms.