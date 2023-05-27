Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Aug. 21, 1942—May 23, 2023

YUMA, AZ—Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Hoffman passed peacefully from a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s with her husband by her side on May 23, 2023. Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Hoffman was born on August 21, 1942, to Kenneth and Melva Pinkston.

She is survived by husband of 54 years, Jack, her children Kimberly and Bryan and her late son Scott and their families, her brother Dick and his family, her late sister Joyce, and her family along with her 13 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and their families.

She spent her younger years as a successful Hairdresser, owning her own shop in Vancouver, WA and then transitioned into a Homemaker later in life. She was a loving mother and wife, selfless in the fact that others always came first. She was never one to prejudge a book by its cover and her family was her life. Her and her husband spent their retirement years traveling the country and spending their winters in Yuma, AZ where she passed.

Her celebration of life will be held privately with her family and friends in Yuma, AZ later this month.