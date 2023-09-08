Oct. 7, 1944—Aug. 10, 2023
LONGVIEW—Mary Elizabeth Ballentine, 78 of Longview, WA, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at 11:11 p.m. at Kaiser Sunnyside Hospital in Clackamas, OR, with her husband and three children by her side. Mary enjoyed traveling and spending time with her husband. They were inseparable, and did most everything together. She loved to play her cello and especially loved her rose garden. Her adoring husband built her an art studio overlooking the Columbia River, where Mary spent many happy hours painting and drawing.
Mary is survived by her husband, Larry Ballentine of Longview, Wash.; two daughters, Jennifer Hutsell, and Wendy Graham; a son, Jayson Ballentine; two sisters, Nancy James, and Janet Musselman; and 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Arnold James.
Her immediate family will hold a private celebration of life at their family home.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.