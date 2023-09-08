LONGVIEW—Mary Elizabeth Ballentine, 78 of Longview, WA, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at 11:11 p.m. at Kaiser Sunnyside Hospital in Clackamas, OR, with her husband and three children by her side. Mary enjoyed traveling and spending time with her husband. They were inseparable, and did most everything together. She loved to play her cello and especially loved her rose garden. Her adoring husband built her an art studio overlooking the Columbia River, where Mary spent many happy hours painting and drawing.