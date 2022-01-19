Mary C. "Sgt. Mary" Hopkins Gordon

Mary Hopkins passed away on October 16, 2021. She enjoyed gardening, socializing with friends, and caring for cats for many years. She supported a number of charities, was a very caring person, and a friend to many.

Mary Hopkins Gordon graduated from Waller High School in 1961 in Chicago. She retired from the Army after 35 years and was a 1st Sergeant/E8. She served in Korea and was with the Oregon National Guard from 1975 to 1985. She worked as a civilian from 1985 to 1995 supporting the Army Headquarters motor pool at Fort Vancouver. She is survived by her sister, Theresa Staffeldt; and many nieces and nephews. Her mother and father preceded her in death.