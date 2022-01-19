Mary C. "Sgt. Mary" Hopkins Gordon

June 21, 1943 — Oct. 16, 2021
Mary Hopkins passed away on October 16, 2021. She enjoyed gardening, socializing with friends, and caring for cats for many years. She supported a number of charities, was a very caring person, and a friend to many.
Mary Hopkins Gordon graduated from Waller High School in 1961 in Chicago. She retired from the Army after 35 years and was a 1st Sergeant/E8. She served in Korea and was with the Oregon National Guard from 1975 to 1985. She worked as a civilian from 1985 to 1995 supporting the Army Headquarters motor pool at Fort Vancouver. She is survived by her sister, Theresa Staffeldt; and many nieces and nephews. Her mother and father preceded her in death.
A memorial will be planned at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.