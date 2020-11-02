Mary Anne (Quick) Smith, 77, passed away from cancer at home on October 27, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She was born October 5, 1943 in Kelso, Wash., to Eddie and Ida Belle (Brooks) Quick. They proceeded her in death, along with her daughter Lori Lynn Wilson, her brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Rosemary Quick.

She was a proud graduate of Kelso High School, class of 1961. Mary Anne was a Trim Sawyer/Shake Packer for her family’s shake mill in Rose Valley. She later worked for Silver Bay Logging on Afognak Island in Alaska, before retiring in Kelso to be closer to her family and friends.

Mary Anne’s passions included sports, exploring the outdoors, hunting and fishing. One of the many stories she loved to tell was about catching a record breaking King Salmon off the Kenai River bank weighing a whopping “59 1/4 lbs”. She never knew a stranger and gave from her heart.

Her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren and her great-grandsons better know as “the hound dogs”.