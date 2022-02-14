Oct. 1, 1928 — Jan. 25, 2022
Mary Ann Slattum, 93, of Kelso, passed away Jan. 25, 2022, at home surrounded by the love of her family.
A funeral service is planned for noon Saturday, Feb. 19, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 Kessler Blvd., in Longview. Pastor Brian Gomes will officiate.
Viewings will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 18, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mount Solo Road in Longview.
Mary will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Maynard, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at Longview Memorial Park in Mausoleum B. For a full obituary, please visit the Longview Memorial Park website.
