December 17, 1935 — May 8, 2021

Mary Ann Metzger Johnson, 85, of Longview, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, May 8, 2021, with family at her side.

Mary Ann was born to Franziskus “Frank” Metzger and Magdalena ”Lena” Metzger (Dauenhauer) on December 17, 1935, in Longview, Wash. She was the youngest of three girls.

Mary Ann worked for a local bank before marrying. Mary Ann married her husband, Leslie “Ed” Johnson, on July 19, 1958, and had three children.

She was later actively involved in the local Democratic party and a volunteer at CVG Elementary School where she volunteered with assessing children’s reading levels. She also held the ultimate job of raising her three children at home and later caring for her grandson.

Mary Ann was a devoted member of St. Rose Catholic Church her whole life, volunteered and was involved with the circle group. Her hobbies included reading, baking, cooking for her family and enjoying Seahawk Sundays from the team’s inception.

In true Mary Ann fashion, she was always happy to share a story or her thoughts. She was never one to vocalize her love, but you never had to guess how she felt. Her actions spoke louder than any words ever could.