Mary and JB Brown

Mary and JB were married in Cowlitz County, Washington in March 1967 where they worked, worshiped and spent most of their lives.
They were married for 54 years. They had four children, Don, Roxanne, Danny and Dorene. They shared a love of gardening and classic cars. Mary loved to sew and crochet and read. JB loved to be outdoors and was an amazing mechanic. They were always first in line to help others in their family and in their community.
In recent years, they lived in Eastern Oregon with their daughter, Dorene, and her family on their farm. This is where they passed away. JB stepped in to heaven first on July 24, 2021, with Mary following him just 30 hours later. They left a beautiful legacy that pointed others toward Christ. We are grateful for their loving care and influence in our lives.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. August 7 at the Toledo First Baptist Church in Toledo, Washington. Friends and family are encouraged to attend and stay for a potluck lunch afterward.
