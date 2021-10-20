Marvin Willis Kasemeier III and Judie Jay Kasemeier

Pastor Marvin Willis Kasemeier III passed away suddenly on August 16, 2021, at the age of 55. He was the beloved pastor of New Song Worship Center, as well as the president of the Kelso Longview Ministerial Association and a board member of the local YMCA and the Longview Soccer Club.
Judie Jay Kasemeier, his mother, passed away on August 22, 2021, at the age of 77. She loved to serve the Lord with her husband, encouraging believers and strengthening churches in Lacey, Kelso, Tillamook, and many other places.
A celebration of life for both of them will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 24, at Longview Community Church, and live streamed on the church’s website. For more information, please go to www.longviewmemorialpark.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.