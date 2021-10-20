Marvin Willis Kasemeier III and Judie Jay Kasemeier

Pastor Marvin Willis Kasemeier III passed away suddenly on August 16, 2021, at the age of 55. He was the beloved pastor of New Song Worship Center, as well as the president of the Kelso Longview Ministerial Association and a board member of the local YMCA and the Longview Soccer Club.

Judie Jay Kasemeier, his mother, passed away on August 22, 2021, at the age of 77. She loved to serve the Lord with her husband, encouraging believers and strengthening churches in Lacey, Kelso, Tillamook, and many other places.

A celebration of life for both of them will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 24, at Longview Community Church, and live streamed on the church’s website. For more information, please go to www.longviewmemorialpark.com.