Marvin Stinton

September 22, 1941—July 6, 2020

Marv passed on July 6, 2020. He is survived by Janet, his wife of 58 years, two sons and their families, his brother Ken, and a large extended family. Marv and Janet graduated from Kelso High School in 1960. At Marv’s request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the local hospice, or charity of your choice.

