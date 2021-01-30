January 15, 1936—January 25, 2021

Marvin Leroy Baker, 85, was born on January 15, 1936 in Baudette, Minnesota, and passed away on January 25, 2021 at The Villager Assisted Living in Castle Rock, Washington. Marvin graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1954. While at R.A. Long, he met JoAnn Gilkerson. They were married on April 27, 1956.

Marvin worked at the City of Longview for 32 years. He retired as Water and Superintendent in 1998.

He is survived by his wife JoAnn (Gilkerson) Baker, his eight children Alana (Alonzo) Odem, Sherry (Steve Brewer) Holt, Marvin (Sue) Baker, David (Liz) Baker, Craig (Judy) Baker, Deanna (Jim) Zdilar, Dennis (Heather) Baker, and Jeff (Andrea) Baker, 21 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his siblings Darrell Baker and Maurene Durrett.

He was proceeded in death are his parents John and Lila (Nelson) Baker and a sister Genevieve “Genny” Kite.