May 4, 1933 — April 9, 2021
Marvin E. Cooper, 87, of Kelso, Wash., passed away April 9, 2021, at his home. He was born May 4, 1933, in Hadley, Ind., to Emery and Alda Cooper. He attended Decatur High School before entering the military where he served in the Air Force from 1952 to 1955 during the Korean Conflict.
He became a truck driver hauling freight, logs and heavy equipment. He then operated his own business for 13 years before retiring.
Marvin was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the American Legion. He loved bicycling, RVing and golfing, but most of all spending time with his family. Marv was known for his big heart and smile mixed with a bit of sarcasm now and then. He earned the name “Starburst Man” by sharing them with everyone for the past 40 years.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 42 years, Genece Cooper; sister, Velma Boyer; daughters, Melinda Green, Melanie (Brodie) Heck, Kimberly (Mark) Harwood; sons, Marvin (Shanon) Cooper, Jason (Maiera) Page; grandchildren, Caitlin (Ryan) McAfee, Miranda (Jesse) Brewer, Lorelei Catlin, Erin (Brian) Delmar, Marcus Cooper, Joshua (Joyce) Heck, Shawna (Jason) Boettner, Chelsey (Bryan) Bayne, Lindsey (Derrick) Vachon, Lucas (Hannah) Heck, Jessie Pattan, Ethan Page, Emerson Page, Josh (Maria) Harwood, Jacob Harwood, Derrick Taylor, Tanner Harwood, Tyler Harwood, Rauland (Stacie) Schaat, Gavin (Kristen) Schaat, Tonya (Logan) Beach; and 38 great grandchildren.
Marvin was preceded in death by parents, Emery and Alda Cooper; siblings, Loran, Elvin, Libby, Chet, Jean; daughter, Melissa Anderson; and grandson’s Justin Michael Twitchell an Michael Aaron Cooper.
A memorial will be held at a future date.
