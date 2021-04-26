May 4, 1933 — April 9, 2021

Marvin E. Cooper, 87, of Kelso, Wash., passed away April 9, 2021, at his home. He was born May 4, 1933, in Hadley, Ind., to Emery and Alda Cooper. He attended Decatur High School before entering the military where he served in the Air Force from 1952 to 1955 during the Korean Conflict.

He became a truck driver hauling freight, logs and heavy equipment. He then operated his own business for 13 years before retiring.

Marvin was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the American Legion. He loved bicycling, RVing and golfing, but most of all spending time with his family. Marv was known for his big heart and smile mixed with a bit of sarcasm now and then. He earned the name “Starburst Man” by sharing them with everyone for the past 40 years.