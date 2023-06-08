Marvin Duane Jones

Mar. 18, 1937 - June 5, 2023

SPOKANE - Marvin Duane Jones, of Spokane Washington, died on June 5, 2023. He was born on March 18, 1937 in Nampa Idaho. He graduated Monroe Highschool in the class of 1956 and worked odd jobs until he got a maintenance position at Weyerhaeuser. Shortly after, he went back to college and became an electrician.

On January 11, 1957 he married his high sweetheart Dian Daisy Tanton and the couple had four children together. They were deeply involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints together, until Dian's passing on July 23, 1999.

Shortly after moving from Longview Washington to Spokane, he met Peggy Ann Johnston. They married September 8, 2000 and became a beloved family member of her four children and their families. They enjoyed reading together, traveling, going to the temple, and being members of their local LDS church. During that time, they served two service mission working in the Marschellese Branch and Employment Resource Center. He also served in six different Bishoprics.

In his life Marvin enjoyed being involved in his church, being a scout master, camping and being with his family. He will be remembered for his love of animals (known as the Dog Whisperer at Fairwood Retirement Center), his love of games (and cheating), his sense of humor, and the memories he created with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his spouse Peggy Jones of Spokane Washington, his brother Donald Jones, of Springfield Oregon. His children: Rick and Elaine Jones, of Nampa Idaho, Melanie Prindle of Spokane Washington, Andrea and Tony Spinelli of Nine Mile Falls Washington, and Philip Jones of Seattle Washington. His beloved step-children, Dalana and Greg Ostlie of Nine Mile Falls Washington, Shelly and Gil Price of Nine Mile Falls Washington, Scott and Sigried Johnston of Lynwood Washington and Trisha and Dr. Jeff Jamison of Spokane Washington. As well as honorary father to Jerry and Terry Tanton of Springfield Oregon. Together Marv and Peggy Jones have 25 grandchildren, and 45 great grandchildren.

A funeral service is scheduled for June 11, 2023, at North Spokane Stake Center. All are welcome to attend and celebrate/honor Marvin Jones' life.

The family would like to thank the Hospice of Spokane for their help and support. Flowers can be sent to Ball & Dodd Funeral Home. In lieu of Flower you may make donations in Marv's name to your local Humane Society.

Professional services are being conducted by Ball & Dodd.