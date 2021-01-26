April 4, 1934 – January 19, 2021

Marvin “Boots” Alfred Melcher, 86, passed peacefully at home with family at his side. He was known to all as Boots, a nickname acquired while serving in the military. Boots was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Milton Allen Melcher and Sylvia Cora “Wang” Melcher on April 4, 1934.

Boots graduated high school, enlisting in the US Air Force during the Korean War, serving overseas as a transportation squadron vehicle operator. Later employed by Sterling Recreation Organization managing the Longview Drive-In theater for 17 years. He acquired R&W Maintenance where he worked until his retirement.

He was an avid Shriner where he enjoyed playing in the Oriental Band, he was also active in Blue Lodge. He had a passion for Harley’s, RVing and dining out with Gloria, but his favorite pastime was being with his grand/great grandchildren!