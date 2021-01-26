April 4, 1934 – January 19, 2021
Marvin “Boots” Alfred Melcher, 86, passed peacefully at home with family at his side. He was known to all as Boots, a nickname acquired while serving in the military. Boots was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Milton Allen Melcher and Sylvia Cora “Wang” Melcher on April 4, 1934.
Boots graduated high school, enlisting in the US Air Force during the Korean War, serving overseas as a transportation squadron vehicle operator. Later employed by Sterling Recreation Organization managing the Longview Drive-In theater for 17 years. He acquired R&W Maintenance where he worked until his retirement.
He was an avid Shriner where he enjoyed playing in the Oriental Band, he was also active in Blue Lodge. He had a passion for Harley’s, RVing and dining out with Gloria, but his favorite pastime was being with his grand/great grandchildren!
Boots is survived by his wife and companion of 57 years, Gloria; children Mark Muncie (Tanja), Marc Melcher, Marsi “Melcher” Girardi (John), Vickie Ebert, Matthew Melcher and Michael Ebert; grandchildren Joshua, Melissa, Ryan, Mackenzie, Jerrid, Daciah, Andrew, Justin, Salina, Morgan, Makayla and Kelcie; eight great-grandchildren; sister Marilyn Sadler and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, one brother and four sisters.
Boots requested no service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.