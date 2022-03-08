Martin Anthony Carpenter

Aug. 8, 1968 — Jan. 8, 2022

Martin “Marty” Anthony Carpenter, 53, of Longview, passed away January 8, 2022, at the Hospice Care Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Marty was born August 8, 1968, in Longview, to Warren and Rosalie (Bates) Carpenter. He was the youngest of six and grew up in Longview, attending Mint Valley Elementary School, Cascade Middle School, and graduating from Mark Morris High School in 1987.

Following graduation, Marty moved to Portland, Oregon, and started his career as a paramedic. His career took him to Denver, Colorado; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and eventually back to Washington. He worked in Clark County for a number of years before returning to Cowlitz County. He was employed by AMR and considered his co-workers to be his second family.

Marty’s career was cut short due to health issues, but he was able to pursue some things on his “bucket list” including traveling to Europe where he spent months exploring places he’d always dreamed of visiting.

Marty is survived by his brothers, Jody, Gary (Darlene), Steve, and John (Sue); his sister Lori; sister-from-another-mother Camee Moss; and good friend Carol Woodall. Marty also is survived by nieces Amanda (Jamie) Davidson, Trisha Rodgers, Bridgit Carpenter and Katey Carpenter; nephews Wesley (Christina), David (Jill), Tyler (Mily), Jacob (Heidi), Colton, Kacey, Troy and Dustin; aunt Donna Madsen; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and a bunch of cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and the love of his life, his precious dog, Angel.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. March 13, 2022, at Haydu Park, 253 Kalama River Road, Kalama, Washington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Health & Hospice, the Humane Society of Cowlitz County, or to the charity of your choice.