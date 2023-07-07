Feb. 18, 1944—May 26, 2023

TACOMA—Martha Freeman, 79, died in Federal Way on May 26, 2023 while holding her husband’s hand. A longtime resident of Longview with her husband John Freeman, she raised her children, attended St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, worked for Mainstage Theatre, and pioneered the work of lactation consultation in the area.

Born in Sacramento, California, she grew up in multiple places while her father served in the US Air Force. She graduated from St. Mary’s Hall in New Jersey and earned a BA at the University of Washington, where she met John Freeman. They married in 1970 in San Francisco, California and returned to Longview, his hometown, in 1973.

A fierce, creative, and empathetic mother, organizer, and community member, she took part in many activities involving music, theatre, sewing, fashion, and the counseling and support of mothers and families. She was a volunteer leader and advocate for nursing mothers through La Leche League and certified as one of the first Lactation Consultants in the state. She worked as the Christian Education Director at St. Stephens, an aide in the Longview School District, and the first on-staff costumer for R.A. Long High School’s Mainstage Theatre.

Her joyful, creative, irrepressible, and bold ways meant she was a friend to many and loved being part of expressive and physical activities. She sang and played in St. Stephen’s choir and bell choir and was among its first group of trained lay eucharistic ministers. An avid skier, bridge player, and quilter, she took part in many volunteer and fundraising activities.

She was intuitive and stubborn in the best way, and most important to her was her family and adventure. In their retirement, she and her husband travelled widely with local groups and with Roads Scholar. She is survived by her husband, John Freeman of Tacoma, WA; Lucy Curley and Shirley McClure, her sisters, of Yakima, WA and Moss Beach, CA; Sara Freeman and Wade Hicks, her daughter and son-in-law, of Tacoma, WA; David and Jewell Freeman, her son and daughter-in-law, of Renton, WA; and her granddaughters Dana and Josie Hicks and Freyja Freeman.

A funeral service will be held in Longview at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Avenue in at 1:00 p.m. on August 18, 2023, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life with songs and speeches in the Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to La Leche League International (https:/llli.orgonate/tribute-gifts/) or Mainstage Theatre (https:/danabrownmainstage.ludus.comonate_checkout.php).