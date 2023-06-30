Marshall Wesley Canaan
July 20, 1947 - June 23, 2023
LONGVIEW - Marshall Wesley Canaan (Wes), a native to the Longview area, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2023 while on Hospice.
Wes, as he was known to others, was born in Klamath Falls Oregon on July 20, 1947 to Lydia Mary (Stermer) Wilcox and Robert M. Canaan. He is preceded in death by his mother Lydia Mary Stermer, his father Robert M. Canaan, sister Marsha (Canaan) Young, and grandson Eriq Murillo Martinez. Wes is survived by his daughter's Jennifer L. Canaan, Kimberly Martinez, companion to his daughter Martin Gonzalez-Flores, his seven grandchildren and his eight great-grandchildren.
The Canaan family wish to thank: PeaceHealth Hospice; Especially, Rose, Ginny, Jackie, Kim, Andy, and Dr. S. Frieberg. The Canaan family wishes to thank: Darrel and Pam Whittle for their support and care, the ER/6th-floor nurses, and doctors, and the ABHS SWDMS team for their sacrifice/support.
Funeral arrangements at Steele Chapel Memorial Park
Saturday, July 29, 2023 12:00 PM.
For access to the full obituary use the link below.
https://www.longviewmemorialpark.com/obituaries/Marshall-Wesley-Canaan?obId=28254922#/celebrationWall
