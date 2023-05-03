LONGVIEW—Marlys Mae Giles was born on December 25, 1931 in Granite Falls, Minnesota to Hilde and Manford Highum. Hilde passed away when Marlys was around five years old, which resulted in Marlys and four of her siblings being adopted by Ivan and Evelyn Williamson. The Williamson’s moved to Longview while Marlys was still in grade school. Marlys graduated from R A Long High School in 1949. On January 21, 1950 Marlys married Robert C. Giles, a union that lasted nearly 71 years.