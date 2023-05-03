Dec. 25, 1931—April 27, 2023
LONGVIEW—Marlys Mae Giles was born on December 25, 1931 in Granite Falls, Minnesota to Hilde and Manford Highum. Hilde passed away when Marlys was around five years old, which resulted in Marlys and four of her siblings being adopted by Ivan and Evelyn Williamson. The Williamson’s moved to Longview while Marlys was still in grade school. Marlys graduated from R A Long High School in 1949. On January 21, 1950 Marlys married Robert C. Giles, a union that lasted nearly 71 years.
Marlys is survived by five children: son Bob (Vickie), daughter Sally (Victor Sanders), son Jim (Luci), son Rick (Charlotte), son Mike (Lori), sister Lois (Bill Powell); sister-in-law LaDonna Pinard; twenty grandchildren; thirty-eight great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and the congregation of Faith Family Christian Center. Marlys was preceded in death by, husband Robert C. Giles; daughter Susan; her parents; brothers Howard and Manford Williamson; and sister Ina Sipes.
There will be a celebration of life at 1:00 p.m. on May 20 at Faith Family Christian Center in Longview. There is a complete obituary on the website of Steele Chapel.
