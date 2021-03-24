February 9, 1938 — March 19, 2021

Marlene May Bennett went to her heavenly home on March 19, 2021, in Astoria, Ore. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her faith in God and love for family were the focus of her life.

Marlene was born in Velva, North Dakota, February 9, 1938, to Gaylord Clark Bittner and Lilly Solveig Bittner (Jensen). She moved with her family to Longview when her dad got a job at Long Bell. They lived at the foot of California Way while her dad worked in the log pond and served as night watchman. She graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1956 and was Outstanding Girls’ Letterman. She then ventured off with her lifelong friend, Carolynne Lanning to Boise State University, where she earned an emergency two-year teaching degree while living with a dentist and his family where she did housework and helped with the kids to earn her room/board.

She then taught a year and met her future husband, Gary Ellsworth Bennett, at the local Assembly of God Church. They hit it off and married June 5, 1959. After honeymooning, they went to Lincoln, Neb., where Gary attended welding school. They began what they hoped was a large family when their son Alan was born in 1961. Then it was back to Washington to work on Larsen Air Force base in Moses Lake as a welding inspector.