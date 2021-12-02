Marlene Huff

March 21, 1941 — Nov. 17, 2021

Born on March 21, 1941, in Magdalena, New Mexico, to Edward Najar and Albina (Perea) Najar, Marlene passed away November 17, 2021, at Community Home Health & Hospice.

She graduated from Belen High School in 1960. She worked four years at a News Bulletin in Belen before moving to Los Angeles where she worked at a credit union. She met LaVern Huff in January 1965 while he was stationed in L.A. They married in July 1966. They moved to Castle Rock later that year. She then worked at Weyerhaeuser Credit Union until retiring in March 2001.

She enjoyed bowling; antiquing; and vacationing in Reno, Las Vegas and Hawaii.

She is survived by her husband, LaVerne Huff; a daughter, Darlene, and son-in-law, Dan Pennington; a son, Walter, and daughter-in-law, Tavine; three grandkids, Jeremy and Breanna Huff and Erica Pennington; four sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, stepfather, stepmother and two brothers. Cremation has taken place and there will be no service at her request.