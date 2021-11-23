July 14, 1935 — Nov. 7, 2021
Marlene Gloria (Meek) Courser passed away peacefully at the Hospice Care Center of Longview on November 7, 2021, at the age of 86. She was born to James and Edith (Macpherson) Meek on July 14, 1935 in Longview, Washington.
After retiring from CAP, she enjoyed traveling with her partner, Bob Wendt, and volunteering in the community. She volunteered in the CAP thrift store, worked the FISH line and the RUOK program for seniors, handed out government commodities, delivered Meals On Wheels, and sewed and donated many blankets to the local animal shelter.
She is survived by three daughters, Grace Mitchell and Becky Vincent of Longview, and Susan DelPonte of Santa Rosa, California; a son, Shawn Courser, of Kelso; five grandchildren; and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her partner, Bob; and a son, Daniel Vincent.
There will be no service at Marlene’s request.
