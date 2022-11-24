Marlene Alberta Purrier

Marlene was born on January 20, 1935 in Longview, Washington to Marjorie and Albert Lippy. She graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1953 and two years later married Cecil Robert “Bob” Purrier and moved to Seattle. Bob and Marlene raised four sons in Issaquah, Washington. They moved to Michigan in 1987 for Bob's work, moving back to Washington to retire in 1999 in their dream home on Camano Island. Marlene and Bob were married for sixty-one happy years.

Marlene was very active and fearless from a young age. She enjoyed roller skating everywhere as a child during the Depression. As a teenager Marlene climbed to the peak of Mount St. Helens and swam across Spirit Lake. After dedicating many years to raising her four boys, she graduated college in her 40s and began working in the accounting field until retirement. Unassuming, but determined and hard working, Marlene always put her family first. She was a loving mother and grandmother, with a sincere warmth of spirit that affected all who met her. The family historian, Marlene often recounted stories of her early childhood during WWII, which included surviving scarlet fever and many amusing anecdotes with her father. An avid reader all her life, she delighted in sharing books with others, and relished the opportunities literature gives to explore other worlds and experience different viewpoints. After retirement, Marlene enjoyed being an active part of a book club on Camano Island. She also continued to enjoy hiking, spending time with grandchildren, and going on antique car tours with Bob. An active Camano Island Bridge Club member, Marlene's cards skills are legendary - she sure could play a mean hand of Pinochle!