Marlene Alberta Purrier
Jan. 20, 1935 - Oct. 18, 2022
Beloved mother and grandmother Marlene Alberta Purrier of Camano Island, Washington passed away peacefully on October 18, 2022 at the age of 87.
Marlene was born on January 20, 1935 in Longview, Washington to Marjorie and Albert Lippy. She graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1953 and two years later married Cecil Robert “Bob” Purrier and moved to Seattle. Bob and Marlene raised four sons in Issaquah, Washington. They moved to Michigan in 1987 for Bob's work, moving back to Washington to retire in 1999 in their dream home on Camano Island. Marlene and Bob were married for sixty-one happy years.
Marlene was very active and fearless from a young age. She enjoyed roller skating everywhere as a child during the Depression. As a teenager Marlene climbed to the peak of Mount St. Helens and swam across Spirit Lake. After dedicating many years to raising her four boys, she graduated college in her 40s and began working in the accounting field until retirement. Unassuming, but determined and hard working, Marlene always put her family first. She was a loving mother and grandmother, with a sincere warmth of spirit that affected all who met her. The family historian, Marlene often recounted stories of her early childhood during WWII, which included surviving scarlet fever and many amusing anecdotes with her father. An avid reader all her life, she delighted in sharing books with others, and relished the opportunities literature gives to explore other worlds and experience different viewpoints. After retirement, Marlene enjoyed being an active part of a book club on Camano Island. She also continued to enjoy hiking, spending time with grandchildren, and going on antique car tours with Bob. An active Camano Island Bridge Club member, Marlene's cards skills are legendary - she sure could play a mean hand of Pinochle!
Marlene was preceded in death by her brother Jerry, husband Bob and son Mike. She is survived by three sons, John, Chris, Tim, and nine grandchildren, Morgan, Nicole, Dominique, Shelby, Mackenzie, Nina, Kye, Lily, and Isidora.
A memorial service will be held at Marlene and Bob's residence: 834 Sundown Lane Camano Island, Washington 98282 on Friday, November 25th from 2 to 5 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer's Association in Marlene's memory: http://act.alz.org/goto/Marlene_Purrier
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.