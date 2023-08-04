February 25, 1960—July 28, 2023

TOLEDO—Mark Lynn Roeder passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023 in Toledo, WA at the age of 63.

Born on February 25, 1960 to Melvin and Beulah (Boots) Roeder, Mark was a life-long Toledo resident. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman who loved working with his hands. He graduated from Toledo High School in 1978 and spent time as a logger, sandblaster/painter, and diesel mechanic.

Mark will be remembered for his kind soul, willingness to help friends, and creativity. He was a collector—known for collecting everything from tools to antiques. Mark was also a handyman and would say “he could fix anything but a broken heart.” He enjoyed boating, clam digging, camping, and was involved in pool leagues.

He was preceded in death by his brother (Bruce) and parents (Boots and Melvin).

Survivors include his partner, Diana Hedgers; son, Tad (Alyssa) Roeder of Phoenix, AZ; daughter, Hillary (Steven) Budke of Salem, OR; five grandchildren; sister, Janet (Barry) Dodd of San Antonio, TX, and several nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26 at the Toledo First Baptist Church, with lunch to follow.