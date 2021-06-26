November 26, 1961 — June 21, 2021

Mark Lawton Doumit passed away at his home in Tenino, Wash., on June 21, 2021, following a sudden heart attack. He was 59 years old. Mark was born in Longview, Wash., on November 26, 1961, to Eli and Patricia Doumit and was the tenth of eleven children. He grew up in his family’s hometown of Cathlamet, Wash., and graduated from Wahkiakum High School in 1980 where he was active in FFA, baseball, and wrestling. Following high school, he attended Lower Columbia College in Longview and later transferred and graduated from Washington State University in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in International business.

While still in high school, Mark began a lifelong passion for commercial fishing. He began his career in the industry working on the Columbia River, buying fish. In college, he began a nearly 40 year career in Alaska working in canneries, crewing on drift gillnet boats in Prince William Sound and Bristol Bay. Mark bought his own commercial salmon fishing operation in Cook Inlet, Alaska, in 1986 and spent the remainder of his fishing career between Cook Inlet in the summer and lower Columbia River in the spring and fall. One of his great joys in life was the opportunity to fish alongside his sons and so many of his family and friends.