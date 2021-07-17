January 25, 1957—July 13, 2021
Mark James Kirkland passed away July 13, 2021. Born and raised in Longview, Washington, Mark took pride in his community and was actively involved. He graduated from RA Long High School in 1975, and from Western Washington University. Many people would remember him as the little redhead skating around the Rollaway Skating Rink owned by his parents, Jim and Geneva Kirkland, or selling Christmas trees at the Kirkland Tree Farms.
Mark spent the majority of his life in the forestry industry. He was passionate about maintaining healthy forests and educating others. For over 20 years he was a member of the Cowlitz Farm Forestry and took an active role in the annual seedling tree sale. Kirkland Tree Farms has been a certified family forest since 1961.
Outdoor adventure was his calling. Hiking the Pacific Crest Trail, backpacking, biking and rock climbing were his favorites. He spent many years as a white water rafting guide with Orion River Rafting. His most memorable tour was guiding a 28 day trip through the Grand Canyon. For the past 15 years he enjoyed jeeping in the Southwest near his home in La Quinta, California. He met many fellow jeepers who he eagerly guided through the rugged desert.
Mark and Sue enjoyed traveling together and were fortunate to see the world. Spending time in Italy with friends was one of the highlights. Mark and Sue took pride in working on their homes and gardens together.
He never met a stranger. His outgoing personality and wealth of knowledge touched many lives. Mark was a jack of all trades. He was always willing to help family and strangers, not only would he help, but he’d be sure to teach you the “right” way to do it. From patching a boat to falling a tree, Mark was your guy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Kirkland, and mother Geneva Kirkland.
Mark is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sue Kirkland and three step-daughters Renee Wallace and son-in-law Wayne Wallace, Gretchen Bratton and son-in-law Tian Bratton, Laura Lund and son-in-law Kasey Lund and grandchildren Kirk Downer, Madison Farnsworth, Macey Farnsworth, Jacob Farnsworth, Samantha Bratton, Cameron Lund, and Chase Lund.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.