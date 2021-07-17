January 25, 1957—July 13, 2021

Mark James Kirkland passed away July 13, 2021. Born and raised in Longview, Washington, Mark took pride in his community and was actively involved. He graduated from RA Long High School in 1975, and from Western Washington University. Many people would remember him as the little redhead skating around the Rollaway Skating Rink owned by his parents, Jim and Geneva Kirkland, or selling Christmas trees at the Kirkland Tree Farms.

Mark spent the majority of his life in the forestry industry. He was passionate about maintaining healthy forests and educating others. For over 20 years he was a member of the Cowlitz Farm Forestry and took an active role in the annual seedling tree sale. Kirkland Tree Farms has been a certified family forest since 1961.

Outdoor adventure was his calling. Hiking the Pacific Crest Trail, backpacking, biking and rock climbing were his favorites. He spent many years as a white water rafting guide with Orion River Rafting. His most memorable tour was guiding a 28 day trip through the Grand Canyon. For the past 15 years he enjoyed jeeping in the Southwest near his home in La Quinta, California. He met many fellow jeepers who he eagerly guided through the rugged desert.