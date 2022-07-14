May 9, 1982—July 7, 2022

Mark Henri Shipley passed away on the afternoon of July 7, 2022, of natural causes. Mark was born on Mother’s Day, May 9, 1982, in Bountiful, Utah, to Randy and Annick Fenech Shipley.

Mark is survived by his dad and mom, Randy and Annick Shipley; his older brother Jared (Teresa) and their son Benjamin; sister Natalie (Mark) Anderson and their son Jake; his younger brother and greatest fan Andrew Shipley; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Organ donation was critical to Mark’s survival after his accident, and he became very pro-organ donation for the rest of his life. He also loved and cared about animals. In lieu of flowers, a fitting tribute to him would be a donation to an organization that supports one of those causes.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Somerset Chapel, 1885 N. Summerwood Drive, Farmington, Utah. Friends may visit with family Friday, July 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the church and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to service.

Interment will follow at a later date.

