July 31, 1953 — February 16, 2021

Mark E. Wallace passed away peacefully with family by his side on February 16, 2021 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. He was 67. He lived in Longview at the time of his passing.

Mark grew up in Castle Rock and graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1972.

He always will be remembered for his love of friends and family and his easy going personality.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Captain Dale E. Wallace, mother Betty Wallace and sister Terri Wolff.

He is survived by his son Tanner (Krista) Wallace of Ellensburg, Wash.; two grandchildren Shyanne and Keira; his sister, Mary Lou (Gary) Johnson, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also is survived by his dog Odie.

A celebration of life will be held this summer.

Mark will be greatly missed by all!