July 31, 1953 — February 16, 2021
Mark E. Wallace passed away peacefully with family by his side on February 16, 2021 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. He was 67. He lived in Longview at the time of his passing.
Mark grew up in Castle Rock and graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1972.
He always will be remembered for his love of friends and family and his easy going personality.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Captain Dale E. Wallace, mother Betty Wallace and sister Terri Wolff.
He is survived by his son Tanner (Krista) Wallace of Ellensburg, Wash.; two grandchildren Shyanne and Keira; his sister, Mary Lou (Gary) Johnson, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also is survived by his dog Odie.
A celebration of life will be held this summer.
Mark will be greatly missed by all!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.