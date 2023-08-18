Jan. 6, 1958—Aug. 8, 2023

Mark was born January 6, 1958 to Jack and Ruby Wilson (deceased). His siblings: Sheila (Wilson) Ogburn, John, Steve, Ron (deceased), and Paul. Many aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews, Best friend, Mike Portwood. Others: Ken Fritz, Randy Peck, Scot Nelson, Jamie M., Sara H.

He was a Mark Morris HS graduate and played football and wrestled (placed in state). Attended Clackamas Community College one year on a football scholarship. Retired Weyerhaeuser employee 30+ years World travel

Mark Died of heart failure at home. Mark was cremated and the family will hold a private service to remember him.