Marjorie Westman-Field passed away on March 7, 2020, in Longview. She was 91 years old. She was born May 25, 1928 in Kalispell, Montana to Howard and Tuni Hunt. She had three siblings, older sister Helen and two younger brothers, Matthew and David, all now deceased. She graduated from the University of Montana in 1950. There she met Fred Westman and they were married in December 1950. They moved to Longview where Fred was a research and development engineer for Weyerhaeuser. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, in 1999. She is survived by three children, Tuni Stecker (Roger) of Longview, Matt Westman (Betsy) of Burlingame, California and Tom Westman of Gilbert, Arizona, along with seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Marjorie married Jack Field in 2007. He preceded her in death in 2014.