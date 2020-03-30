May 25, 1928—March 7, 2020
Marjorie Westman-Field passed away on March 7, 2020, in Longview. She was 91 years old. She was born May 25, 1928 in Kalispell, Montana to Howard and Tuni Hunt. She had three siblings, older sister Helen and two younger brothers, Matthew and David, all now deceased. She graduated from the University of Montana in 1950. There she met Fred Westman and they were married in December 1950. They moved to Longview where Fred was a research and development engineer for Weyerhaeuser. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, in 1999. She is survived by three children, Tuni Stecker (Roger) of Longview, Matt Westman (Betsy) of Burlingame, California and Tom Westman of Gilbert, Arizona, along with seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Marjorie married Jack Field in 2007. He preceded her in death in 2014.
Marjorie had a deep love for music and played the piano from a very young age. She spent her life in Longview as a piano teacher and local performer. She also loved playing tennis, taking it up at age 50 and playing for 25 years in city leagues and tournaments, achieving a national ranking in mother/ daughter competition. She also enjoyed playing bridge. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, Washington State Music Teachers Association and was a proud 60-year member of P.E.O. She had a deep love and faith in Jesus Christ and the family is blessed knowing she is with him now.
Memorial contributions can be made to Community Home Health and Hospice and to the Mark Morris Foundation for the Marjorie Westman-Field Music Scholarship Fund.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
