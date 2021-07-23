September 10, 1920—July 8, 2021

Marjorie Pearl (Ives) Terpening, 100, died at her daughter’s home on July 8, 2021 at 24859 W. Willow Creek Parkway, Willow, Alaska. Marjorie was born September 10, 1920, in Charlevoix County, Michigan, the daughter of Charles F. and Pearl May Baumgartner Ives. She was a teacher, tutor to immigrants learning English as a second language, a pastor’s wife and a judge for fairs and flower shows. She volunteered to do taxes for the elderly.

Marjorie was well known as an amazing prayer warrior, garden club member, faithful wife and a wonderful pie baker. She received many blue ribbons for her beautiful flower arrangements. She credited the Lord for her longevity. She would like to thank the Salvation Army for their support to both her and her deceased husband for support in going to Bible college.

She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Longview, WA. She is survived by daughters Patricia LaGrave of Yelm, WA, and Judy Caudy of Willow, AK, and 3 surviving grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at The First Baptist Church on July 26, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. A reception will follow the service. The interment will be at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale, WA.