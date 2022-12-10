1927—2022
Marjorie Lois Schroeder peacefully passed away on October 24, 2022 at the age of 95. She was born in Saskatchewan, Canada to Harry and Catherine Overbye.
She graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1945 and received an Associate in Arts degree from Lower Columbia Junior College.
Marjorie was a dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was a woman of integrity. She was an avid square and round dancer, an award-winning knitter, an accomplished sewer and quilter, a collector of glass and ceramic shoes and souvenir spoons, a reader, a bowler, a crossword puzzle enthusiast, a card and domino player, and was known for her Blackberry Slump and flaky pie crusts. She enjoyed her R.A. Long class luncheons.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 66 years Charles Schroeder, and by her brother Raymond Overbye.
Marjorie is survived by her children Rosemary Mosby (Jack) of Anchorage, AK, Timothy Schroeder (Char) of Las Vegas, NV and John Schroeder (Amy) of Auburn, WA; granddaughters Heather Weatherell (Mike) of Anchorage, Amber Hahn (Ben) of Anchorage, Allison Peterson (Jon) of Woodinville, WA, Jessica Estes (Christopher) of North Bend, WA and Erin Rouse (Christopher) of Moorpark CA; great-granddaughters Riley Weatherell, Meredith Hahn, Hannah Peterson and Alena Rouse; and great-grandsons Noah Rouse, David Peterson, Sebastian Hahn, Jacob Peterson, Callen Estes and Brooks Estes.
A family gathering to celebrate Marjorie’s wonderful life is planned at a later date.
