Marjorie Lee Blurton

May 9, 1922 — March 19, 2022

Lee was very active with her rentals and their tenants. She loved her yard and keeping it beautiful. She worked in the secretarial pool at Longview Fibre for 35 years and at the Vancouver shipyards doing layout of new ships and made the maiden voyages to the mouth of the Columbia River and back to port.

She survived two husbands. She married Richard Cronn in 1951 and he passed in 1958. Owen Blurton married Marjorie Lee in 1968 and passed in 1995.

Lee was a member of the Lady Elks in Kelso, a ladies sorority in Longview and she and Owen traveled with the Elks RV group.

Lee was loved by all. She was a warm, compassionate, outgoing and gentle lady.

She was preceded in death by brother Robert Shaw.

She is survived by stepsons Gary Blurton Longview; and Mike Blurton of Apache Junction, Arizona. She also is survived by nephews Steve, Greg and Rob Shaw, Ernest Whatley, Ruth Galloway, and Doris Burma; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.